Phoenix | Dec 28-29

RENAISSANCE PHOENIX / GLENDALE HOTEL

250 TABLES OF CARDS, COMICS & COLLECTIBLES



9495 W. Entertainment Blvd., Glendale, AZ 85305

TICKETS FOR PHOENIX ARE AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK HERE (kids 10 & under are free w/adult)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28

SHOW HOURS - 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM (VIPs enter at 10:00 AM)

TRADE NIGHT - 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29

SHOW HOURS - 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM (VIPs enter at 10:00 AM)

A SHOW FOR COLLECTORS of sports cards (baseball, football, basketball, hockey, soccer, racing, boxing, UFC), trading card games (Pokemon, Magic The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh, Lorcana), comic books (Marvel, DC Comics, indie), Star Wars, original artwork, action figures, Funko Pops, toys, video games, sports memorabilia, autographs and other collectibles. Front Row Card Show features a huge variety of vendors, prizes and opportunities to buy, sell and trade.

CARD GRADING & AUTO AUTHENTICATION

SGC will be at the show to accept your card grading submissions. JSA will be here to authenticate autographs.

SWAG BAGS & PRIZES

First 200 ticket holders each day receive a FREE SWAG BAG - courtesy of PRISTINE AUCTION - including a comic book, UltraPRO products, packs of cards and other fun stuff.

All attendees can enter drawings to win THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS in free prizes! Special prize drawings on SUNDAY for $1,000 in SHOPPING SPREES (4 winners of $250 each)

TRADE NIGHT

Saturday 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM is Trade Night - sponsored by Crossing. Entry is free for all attendees. Show off your cards, and make deals with other collectors. Great fun! Lots of free prizes!

HOBBY HUNT FOR KIDS

Kids 10 & Under can play our Hobby Hunt scavenger hunt.

GENERAL ADMISSION - $10.00 in advance ($15.00 at the door)

VIP (EARLY ENTRY) - $15.00 1-day / $20.00 2-day in advance ($20.00 1-day / $25.00 2-day at the door)



KIDS 10 & UNDER - FREE W/ADULT



SEE YOU THERE!